Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your figure

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of ODI series vs New Zealand? Here's what we know so far

In a press conference recently, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that he expects Rohit and Kohli to play in the domestic List A tournament. Will Ro-Ko be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Team India's star batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of the home ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. As per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Ro-Ko are expected to play at least three, if not four, matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This update came after Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, in a press conference, said that he expects Rohit and Kohli to play in the domestic List A tournament, after remaining non-committal about their selection for the ODI World Cup in South Africa.

 

Will Ro-Ko play domestic cricket ahead of ODI series vs New Zealand?

 

''I think we made it clear a year or a couple of years back, now, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. I mean, that’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket, if you’ve got a long enough break. Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, that only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket,'' Agarkar said.

 

As per the PTI report, Rohit and Kohli will play a minimum of three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is slated to commence on December 24. ''Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat,'' PTI reported, quoting a BCCI source.

 

For those unversed, Kohli played his last domestic List A game in 2010, wherein he scored 16 runs.

