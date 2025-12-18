FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in overseas T20 leagues? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal breaks silence

Can Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian stars play overseas T20 leagues in the future? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal breaks his silence, explaining the BCCI’s firm stance, domestic cricket mandates like Ranji Trophy and SMAT, and why foreign leagues remain off-limits.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in overseas T20 leagues? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal breaks silence
One of the key elements that sets the IPL apart from other T20 leagues globally is its exclusivity regarding Indian players. Currently, Indian cricketers are prohibited from participating in other international leagues unless they have retired from international play. This unique rule positions the IPL as the sole platform for stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill to showcase their talents.

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal has dismissed any chances of players joining other franchise leagues.

“You look at the workload our players have. The BCCI has made a rule for the international players that they must play domestic cricket as well,” Dhumal told journalist Vimal Kumar.

“They have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. When there is so much cricket in India, and there are so many takers and fans in the country, I don’t think there can be the opportunity (to play in overseas leagues),” Dhumal said.

Dhumal emphasized that juggling international responsibilities while playing in various formats complicates matters for marquee players, making it difficult for them to commit to more than one franchise league. He cited Jasprit Bumrah as an example, noting that even though he is India’s premier fast bowler, Bumrah requires rest to effectively manage his workload.

"At the moment, there is no chance for the big players. How can they go? Some players are even playing in three formats. Workload management!" Dhumal stated.

"Some bowlers, we have to give them rest after two Tests, we have to rest them in ODIs and T20Is. Now if you tell them to go abroad and play leagues, I think that would hurt the national team too," he added.

When Vimal probed Dhumal about his views on the current form and fitness of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the 2027 World Cup approaches, Dhumal chose to hold back on any critical comments regarding the significant ICC event set for two years from now.

“These rumours and talks are not spread by the BCCI. It was spread by the media and the people. They themselves decided to retire from T20I and Test cricket and are now available for ODIs. The concrete mission and motivation Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have, I think, there should be no doubts or questions,” Dhumal said.

Both Virat and Rohit stepped away from T20 internationals following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Subsequently, in May of this year, just ahead of the tour to England, they also declared their retirement from Test cricket after disappointing performances during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Fans can look forward to seeing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as well as in the ODI series against New Zealand next year.

Also read| NZ vs WI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham create history; become first pair to achieve massive WTC milestone

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
