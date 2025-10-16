FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Joined by teammates including KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh, the group focused on batting nets and catching practice under the supervision of fielding coach T. Dilip.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI
Veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting to work upon their arrival in Perth, dedicating a significant amount of time to practice during the Indian team’s initial training session in preparation for the ODI series against Australia, which kicks off here on Sunday. All attention is focused on Rohit and Kohli, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy held in February-March, and are now exclusively available for the 50-over format.

The two former captains spent nearly 30 minutes batting in the nets. The Indian squad arrived in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday for the white-ball tour, which includes three ODIs and five T20 matches, starting on October 19.

Rohit was also spotted engaging in an extended discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir following his practice session.

Earlier this year, both Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from Test cricket and concluded their T20I careers after clinching the World Cup in Barbados last year. This series could potentially mark the final opportunity for these two ODI legends to compete in Australia.

Their involvement in the 2027 World Cup remains uncertain, hinging on their performance and fitness levels at that time. Nevertheless, new captain Shubman Gill has expressed his confidence in the two icons, citing their extensive experience.

After the nets, Kohli was seen conversing with bowling coach Morne Morkel, followed by a light-hearted moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh. The team has additional training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and the rest of the support staff, including bowling coach Morne Morkel, arrived in Australia on Thursday after taking an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.

The series will commence on Sunday in Perth, before proceeding to Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25. This will be succeeded by a five-match T20 International series starting on October 29.

