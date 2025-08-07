Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international comeback on THIS day

This marks their return to the international stage after retiring from Test and T20 formats, focusing exclusively on ODIs going forward. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the iconic duo back in action, marking a significant new phase in their cricketing careers focused on the 50-over format.

After taking a break from red-ball and T20I cricket, Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the field in October, as Team India prepares to face Australia in a three-match ODI series away from home. Provided there are no fitness concerns, both Kohli and Sharma are expected to make their presence felt on the field. The pair was initially slated to play against Sri Lanka in August, but reports suggest that the series is likely to be cancelled.

With Kohli and Rohit announcing their retirement from Tests in May 2025, fans have had limited opportunities to watch two of their favorite cricketers, due to the reduced number of ODIs in the current schedule.

Both players will be stepping onto familiar ground, as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia was their last Test series before they declared their retirement.

The first ODI of the series is set to take place in Perth on October 19, followed by the second match in Adelaide on October 23, and the final game in Sydney on October 25.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of this iconic duo, as this series represents their first appearance for India since they shifted their focus solely to ODIs — marking a new chapter in their illustrious careers.

Australia vs India ODI series full schedule:

1st ODI – October 19, Perth

2nd ODI – October 23, Adelaide

3rd ODI – October 25, Sydney

Also read| After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team