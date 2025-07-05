Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...

Having said goodbye to Test matches, ODIs are now the only format they still participate in. However, it remains uncertain whether they will be included in the squads once the tour arrangements are confirmed.

India's forthcoming tour of Bangladesh has been delayed by a year because of 'the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.' The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have mutually decided to postpone the white-ball series, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Indian cricket board issued an official statement on Saturday evening, announcing that the tour, originally scheduled for August 2025, will now occur in September 2026.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026," read the statement.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," it added.

"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."

The recent development is not unexpected, as the likelihood of the series proceeding was low due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two nations, as reported by Cricbuzz. In the meantime, fans were eagerly anticipating the series, which would have marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the cricket field for the first time since their retirement from Test cricket. The seasoned players will now have to wait until November when India visits Australia for a three-match ODI series.

Having said goodbye to Test matches, ODIs are now the only format they still participate in. However, it remains uncertain whether they will be included in the squads once the tour arrangements are confirmed.

