CRICKET

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist

Both Kohli and Rohit recently completed their biannual fitness assessments. While Rohit underwent his test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Kohli took his in London. The board emphasized that these were routine checks and will not influence selection decisions.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist
Indian selectors are about to finalize the India A team for the upcoming one-day series against Australia A, and everyone's wondering if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be included. As of now, there's no firm decision on whether they'll play. The three ODIs between India A and Australia A are set for September 30, October 3, and October 5 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

A senior BCCI official shared with TimesofIndia.com, "See it's highly unlikely that they will play the three India A games. No call has been taken on that and it will not be forced upon them too. Only if they need some game time, you could see them play one, or even two, games before the Australia ODIs. But nothing has been finalised yet. They are very much fit and available for the Australia ODIs." Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian team in the Australian ODIs.

This is good news for fans who are excited to see Kohli and Rohit back in action. Both recently had their fitness tests. Rohit did his at the BCCI’s center in Bengaluru, while Kohli had his in London. The board said these were routine checks and won't affect team choices.

The selectors have a packed schedule. Before announcing the India A and national teams, the Irani Cup squad must be named, and some selectors will be at the Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru. Also, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is currently at the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Both Kohli and Rohit recently completed their routine fitness tests in preparation for the limited-overs fixtures. Virat Kohli underwent his fitness assessment in London, whereas Rohit Sharma undertook his at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI official clarified, "Those were the routine fitness tests. All the contracted players go through the fitness test twice a year. Nothing unusual there or something which affects or will have a say in selection."

These home games against Australia A could be good practice for Indian players before the tour Down Under in October. After the canceled Bangladesh series, India’s next ODI series is three games in Australia in late October. Kohli and Rohit's availability and fitness are important for India's preparations for that tour.

Also read| 'Was totally paralysed in one leg': Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, BCCI contract snub

