The sudden retirement announcement of Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday came as a surprise to many, including former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar. This announcement was made despite India still having two matches left in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia.

Ashwin's decision to retire in the middle of the series, especially with the Sydney track for the last Test traditionally favoring spinners, suggests a lack of unity within Indian cricket. It appears that there may be a growing preference for Washington Sundar over the veteran Ashwin, leading the 38-year-old to come to this decision.

Following Sundar's impressive performance against New Zealand at home, the Tamil Nadu spinner was chosen over Ashwin in Perth. This shift in selection may have influenced Ashwin's choice to retire. It is clear that changes are happening within the Indian cricket team, and Ashwin's retirement is just one example of this evolution.

Despite playing in Adelaide, the off-spinner Ashwin was once again dropped in Brisbane. Upon his return to India on Thursday, Ashwin stated, "It had been running in my head for a while, but it was very instinctive. I felt it on day 4 and called it on day 5."

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's perspectives on Ashwin's retirement paint a different picture. Shortly after Ashwin's announcement, Rohit was questioned about when he first became aware of the news.

“I heard this when I came to Perth (venue of the first Test). Obviously, I was not there for the first three or four days of the Test match. But this was in his mind since then. There are obviously a lot of things that went behind it. He understands what the team is thinking. He understands what kind of combinations we are thinking,” Rohit said.

“When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had. I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink-ball Test match. It just happened so that he felt that ‘if I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game,” he added.

Former India captain Kohli revealed that he only learned about Ashwin's retirement on Wednesday.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli posted on X.

Ashwin also contradicted Rohit on another matter. After the off-spinner's announcement, Rohit stated that Ashwin would be returning to India on Thursday. However, much to everyone's surprise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star actually boarded a flight back home on Wednesday itself.

