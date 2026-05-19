FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment

Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after

Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'

Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt

Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate

Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return as India announce squad for Afghanistan ODI series: Check full squad

After the conclusion of the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be in action for One-Day Internationals in June. Check out Team India's ODI squad for a 3-match series against Afghanistan.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return as India announce squad for Afghanistan ODI series: Check full squad
The 3-match India vs Afghanistan ODI series will start on June 14. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A piece of good news has arrived for the Indian fans, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan. The 3-match ODI series will commence on June 14 in Dharamsala and conclude on June 20 in Chennai. What caught every Indian cricket fan's attention was the return of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for an international game. Yes, you read it right! For those unversed, Virat and Rohit last played an ODI match on January 18 earlier this year, against New Zealand. Before the Kiwis, they were seen during the Australia tour.

Apart from the ODI series, India will also play one Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh before the start of the ODI series, starting June 6. 

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will be leading the squad in both formats, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy in red-ball cricket and Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain for the white-ball format. 

Team India squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Prince Yadav

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

In this squad, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's availability is subject to fitness. 

Team India's squad for Test match vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after
Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt
Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate
Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate
Who was Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead In Ludhiana canal after alleged kidnapping, know what happened with her
Who was Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead In Ludhiana canal
Exclusive: Shivjyoti Rajput on Undekhi 4, why she's 'little better' than Priyanka Chopra, admits refusing to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Exclusive: Shivjyoti on Undekhi 4, why she's 'little better' than Priyanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement