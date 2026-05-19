Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return as India announce squad for Afghanistan ODI series: Check full squad

After the conclusion of the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be in action for One-Day Internationals in June. Check out Team India's ODI squad for a 3-match series against Afghanistan.

A piece of good news has arrived for the Indian fans, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan. The 3-match ODI series will commence on June 14 in Dharamsala and conclude on June 20 in Chennai. What caught every Indian cricket fan's attention was the return of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for an international game. Yes, you read it right! For those unversed, Virat and Rohit last played an ODI match on January 18 earlier this year, against New Zealand. Before the Kiwis, they were seen during the Australia tour.

Apart from the ODI series, India will also play one Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh before the start of the ODI series, starting June 6.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will be leading the squad in both formats, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy in red-ball cricket and Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain for the white-ball format.

Team India squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Prince Yadav

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

In this squad, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's availability is subject to fitness.

Team India's squad for Test match vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey