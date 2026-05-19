Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return as India announce squad for Afghanistan ODI series: Check full squad

CRICKET
After the conclusion of the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be in action for One-Day Internationals in June. Check out Team India's ODI squad for a 3-match series against Afghanistan.
A piece of good news has arrived for the Indian fans, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan. The 3-match ODI series will commence on June 14 in Dharamsala and conclude on June 20 in Chennai. What caught every Indian cricket fan's attention was the return of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for an international game. Yes, you read it right! For those unversed, Virat and Rohit last played an ODI match on January 18 earlier this year, against New Zealand. Before the Kiwis, they were seen during the Australia tour.
Apart from the ODI series, India will also play one Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh before the start of the ODI series, starting June 6.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will be leading the squad in both formats, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy in red-ball cricket and Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain for the white-ball format.
Shubman Gill (C)
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
KL Rahul (WK)
Ishan Kishan (WK)
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Yadav
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Prince Yadav
Gurnoor Brar
Harsh Dubey
In this squad, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's availability is subject to fitness.
Shubman Gill (C)
KL Rahul (VC)
Rishabh Pant (WK)
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Sai Sudharsan
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Devdutt Padikkal
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Manav Suthar
Gurnoor Brar
Harsh Dubey