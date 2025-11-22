Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set for a long-awaited ODI comeback, with both senior India stars confirmed to return in the team’s next 50-over fixture. Their availability offers a major boost to India’s lineup, and fans are eagerly awaiting the match scheduled for THIS date.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are poised to make their highly anticipated return to international cricket in the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa. The two Indian cricket icons are currently only participating in ODIs, and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their on-field performances. Both players stepped away from T20I cricket after clinching the 2024 World Cup in Barbados. Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, and shortly thereafter, Virat also decided to leave red-ball cricket.

Both former captains of India are still active in ODIs and are expected to continue until after the 2027 ODI World Cup. They have been absent from competitive play since the ODI series against Australia, with the final match of that series occurring on October 25.

The return date for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is set for the first ODI of the South Africa series, which is scheduled for November 30 in Ranchi. Following the match in Ranchi, the series will shift to Raipur for the second ODI on December 3.

The concluding ODI of the series is slated for December 6 in Vizag. After this ODI series, the two teams will face off in five T20 internationals.

Fans will have to wait over a month to see Virat and Rohit back in action. After the South Africa ODI series, they will compete against New Zealand, with three ODIs scheduled for January 11, 14, and 18.

Following the New Zealand ODI series, both players will take a break from international cricket for nearly six months. They will return to the field during IPL 2026, representing their respective franchises. Virat has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the tournament began, while Rohit will continue to play for Mumbai Indians (MI), the team he joined in 2011 and has led to five IPL championships.

