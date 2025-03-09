Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue brought glory to the nation after they clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 beating New Zealand in the Final by 4 wickets. Several videos of Team India's celebrations on the 22-yard are doing rounds and one such is of Ro-Ko playing dandiya with stumps. Check it out here.

Rohit Sharma has added another jewel to his crown after under his leadership the Men in Blue clinched another ICC title. Team India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to win the title for the record third time. Several videos and pictures of team members celebrating out in the middle are all over social media. One such video is of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, popularly known as Ro-Ko, playing dandiya with stumps is captivating the attention of many. In the viral video, the two are laughing and hitting their stumps while dancing to the songs being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Check out the viral video:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing Dandiya with the stumps. pic.twitter.com/cmphBITvU0 — S (@wanjupvt) March 9, 2025

Deets about IND vs NZ CT2025 Final

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against Team India. After a good start in the first Powerplay, the Kiwis kept losing wickets at regular intervals, ultimately putting 251 runs on board. In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill decimated the Blackcaps' bowling lineup and gave a much-needed headstart in the first Powerplay without losing a single wicket in 10 overs.

The Men in Blue also kept losing wickets while matching the required run rate and clinched the game by 4 wickets in the end. This is India's 7th ICC title and third Champions Trophy.