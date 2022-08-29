Search icon
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's pic with Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake goes viral

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spent time with legendary Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake after India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pose with Gayan Senanayake

Ever since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma landed in Dubai, fans have been going gaga being the Indian pair, to click pictures with them. Recently, while Kohli posed with a specially-abled Pakistani fan, Rohit hugged a Pakistani fan through the fence. 

Both incidents had won the hearts of cricket fans and after India's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, the star duo found time to pose with legendary Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake. For the unversed, Gayan is often spotted cheering for Sri Lanka from the stands. 

He's considered the '12th man' just like legendary Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary who is often spotted in India's matches. 

READ| IND vs PAK: Afghanistan fan kisses Hardik Pandya from TV screen after India beat Pakistan

The picture of Kohli and Rohit, posing alongside Senanayake is also going viral. Earlier, Senanayake had also attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in 2017. 

Meanwhile talking about the match, Kohli played a sublime 35-run knock before he recklessly gifted his wicket away. Rohit meanwhile failed to impress with the bat, but his captaincy was spot-on as India choked Pakistan into submission, bundling them for a total of just 147 runs. 

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja's 35-run effort, combined with Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 33-run knock got them over the line. 

READ| After MS Dhoni's signed CSK jersey, Haris Rauf gets Virat Kohli's autograph on India shirt

The Men in Blue return to action on August 31, when they take on Hong Kong, who joined group A after winning the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers. The top two sides of group A will reach the Super 4 stage, and if India and Pakistan finish in the top two they will lock horns once again on September 4. 

