Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's pic with Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake goes viral

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pose with Gayan Senanayake

Ever since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma landed in Dubai, fans have been going gaga being the Indian pair, to click pictures with them. Recently, while Kohli posed with a specially-abled Pakistani fan, Rohit hugged a Pakistani fan through the fence.

Both incidents had won the hearts of cricket fans and after India's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, the star duo found time to pose with legendary Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake. For the unversed, Gayan is often spotted cheering for Sri Lanka from the stands.

He's considered the '12th man' just like legendary Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary who is often spotted in India's matches.

The picture of Kohli and Rohit, posing alongside Senanayake is also going viral. Earlier, Senanayake had also attended the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in 2017.

Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake with Rohit & Kohli. pic.twitter.com/y7d8n4UEIc August 29, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, Kohli played a sublime 35-run knock before he recklessly gifted his wicket away. Rohit meanwhile failed to impress with the bat, but his captaincy was spot-on as India choked Pakistan into submission, bundling them for a total of just 147 runs.

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja's 35-run effort, combined with Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 33-run knock got them over the line.

The Men in Blue return to action on August 31, when they take on Hong Kong, who joined group A after winning the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers. The top two sides of group A will reach the Super 4 stage, and if India and Pakistan finish in the top two they will lock horns once again on September 4.