Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya step into the World of GTA 6, pictures break internet

The posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) featured Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja look like the characters in GTA 6.

In a surprising turn of events, the gaming and cricket worlds collided when the much-anticipated trailer of 'Grand Theft Auto 6' dropped on social media. The official Jio Cinema handle took advantage of this buzz, unleashing AI-generated images featuring Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja transformed into characters from the GTA 6 universe.

The social media posts on X (previously Twitter) showcased these cricketers seamlessly morphed into the edgy and immersive world of the popular game franchise. Fans were quick to express their amazement, flooding the comments section with creativity and enthusiasm.

Set in the fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, GTA 6 promises a groundbreaking experience, with the trailer revealing the franchise's first playable female character. The early release of the trailer, prompted by an online leak, preempted the scheduled first glimpse on Tuesday.

Rockstar Games, the creative minds behind GTA, responded humorously to the leak, urging fans to watch the official release: "Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing." The video swiftly gained traction, amassing 2.2 million likes on YouTube within 30 minutes of being posted.

GTA V, released a decade ago, remains a juggernaut in the gaming industry, boasting around 190 million copies sold. The entire GTA franchise, with a staggering 410 million units sold, has been a monumental success for Take-Two Interactive.

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay estimated the combined revenue of predecessor GTA V and its ongoing online multiplayer extension to be close to $10 billion. The release of GTA V marked the introduction of an online multiplayer option, allowing players to immerse themselves in a virtual city resembling Los Angeles, filled with mischief and criminality.

McKay highlighted the open-ended nature of the game, stating, 'I can play according to the main storyline, or I can just explore the world and cause mayhem to fill the time. Very little is off-limits to the player'.

Rockstar's commitment to keeping GTA Online fresh with regular content updates has contributed to its enduring popularity. As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of GTA 6, the unexpected fusion of cricket stars and virtual crime sprees has only added to the excitement surrounding the franchise.