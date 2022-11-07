Search icon
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma give up their business class seats for fast bowlers due to THIS reason

Team India travelled to Adelaide today for their semi-final match against England which will be played on November 10 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli with Arshdeep Singh

Indian Cricket Team is high on confidence after winning 4 matches out of 5. The team is looking invincible at the moment as they have been quite exceptional in all the 3 departments of the game. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been marshaling his troops and making smart decisions.

READ: 'If I was Bangladesh's coach, I would have sent all players to see Psychologist': Wasim Akram

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Skipper Rohit Sharma & former captain Virat Kohli gave up their business-class seats to pace bowlers. According to ICC norms, a team gets 4 business class seats for travel and usually, these seats are occupied by Head Coach, Captain, Vice Captain, and Manager.

A support staff member was seen in an interaction with a media house and told the reason behind this initiative. “Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs.” said a Support staff member.

By the time India finishes their campaign, the team would have travelled around 34,000 km on this World T20 journey. They would also have experienced three time zones and played at venues that have been varyingly warm, windy or cold. In these constantly changing conditions, pacers run the risk of getting injured.

READ: T20 World Cup 2022: Former skipper Michael Clarke slams hosts for playing very 'un-Australian' brand of cricket

The management though would be hoping that Rohit Sharma smashes a brilliant knock as he has looked a bit scratchy. We all know that how lethal Rohit can be on his day. It would be interesting to see whether Yuzvendra Chahal gets a game as he has been seen warming the benches.

