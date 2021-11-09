Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma gift their bats to outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri

The game was emotional for the Men in Blue and so the teammates gave Ravi Shastri a good parting wish.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

With India's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 coming to an end, Ravi Shastri's tenure to has come to an end. The side played their World Cup last match Namibia on Monday (November 8) and that marked the end of Shastri's era with Team India. Not just that, it also saw Virat Kohli playing his last T20I as a skipper. 

The game was emotional for the Men in Blue and so the teammates gave Shastri a good parting wish. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a special camaraderie with Shastri.The captain and vice-captain were so overwhelmed as they gifted their respective bats to Ravi Shastri giving him a perfect send-off. The picture of the same is going viral on social media.

Speaking after the match, Kohli was all praise for the outgoing trio of the coaching staff including Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. He also thanked them for their contribution in respective departments."A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They have done a really great job," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

