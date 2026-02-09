FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the annual player contracts for Team India for the 2025-26 season, where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been demoted from Grade A to Grade B.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally announced the player contract list for both senior men's and women's teams for the 2025-26 season, ending September 30 this year. Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were in the Grade A, have been demoted to Grade B for the current season. As per the list, only three players - Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill are in Grade A of the central contracts.

For those unversed, Grade A+ players receive Rs 7 crore annually from BCCI, while Grade A ones get Rs 5 crore per year as per the previous year's structure. Grade B and C players receive Rs 3 crore and 1 crore annually. Previously, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were Group A+ players and got Rs 7 crore in the 2024-25 season.

It means Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to receive Rs 4 crore less than the previous year. BCCI is yet to clarify the payment structure for the current year. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, the Group B players list also includes KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar.

Grade C players include Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sai Sudarshan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ruturaj Gaikwad

 

 

