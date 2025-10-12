Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's comeback in Perth in danger? Here's what we know

If you are also awaiting the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the cricketing field, then a latest report might upset your mood. Check it out here.

Indian cricket fans are super-excited for the upcoming tour to Australia for the ODI and T20I series. The reason behind the excitement is the high-voltage India-Australia rivalry over the years but most importantly is the return of legendary players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to the cricketing field after a gap of several months. Earlier, the duo was set to return on the Bangladesh tour, but it was cancelled due to ongoing political tensions between the two sides. However, the return of Ro-Ko could also be delayed even further. Yes, you read it right!

Will return of Ro-Ko be delayed further ?

Yes, the return of Rohit and Virat could be delayed more, but this time it is not in the hands of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the team management. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth. The weather of the western part of Australia is expected to play a spoilsport on that day.

According to Accuweather and BBC Weather, there will be rainfall on the night of October 18 and the morning of the next day. There are high chances that the match on October 19 will be delayed by a few hours or even get cancelled.

Meanwhile, Virat and Rohit are also expected to play a few games in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year before the ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in January next year.