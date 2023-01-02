These star Indian players may NOT play in IPL 2023! BCCI’s action raises BIG question

File photo

The year 2022 was not memorable for Indian cricket team as Team India failed to win the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup too.

The 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup raised several questions and the lackluster performance of the Men In Blue forced the BCCI officials to hold a review meeting on Sunday (January 1). Several issues were discussed during the meeting and according to sources the BCCI has now decided to take many big decisions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that during the meeting the BCCI top brass has taken an important decision regarding the players who will represent India in the upcoming ICC tournament. The BCCI has reportedly decided that some players will be stopped from playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) for workload management. This move of BCCI has left the fans worried.

It is to be noted that two major ICC tournaments will be played this year – one in the month of June and another in October-November. And this is the reason why the BCCI has decided to work on the workload management of the players playing in these tournaments. After the meeting on Sunday, it is expected that some star players can miss IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are the top five players who could miss some matches of IPL. These five players are set to be in the India squad for both the upcoming ICC tournaments and the BCCI wants these players to remain fit for these tournaments.

IPL requires a player to remain fit for around one month and this puts a lot of pressure on the mind and body of the players. BCCI wants star players to take some rest during the IPL in order to reduce the work pressure of the players. The players with a history of injuries will be monitored "in tandem" by the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) and IPL franchises during IPL 2023.