Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

CWG 2022: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead wishes for Indian Contingent ahead of Commonwealth Games

With the expectations being high, many people took to Twitter to wish the Indian contingent ahead of the CWG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

CWG 2022: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead wishes for Indian Contingent ahead of Commonwealth Games
Indian women's cricket team

As the 215 athletes will be representing India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, a lot of hopes will be relying on these players to win the gold medal.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: From Mirabai Chanu to Nikhat Zareen - Photos of Indian athletes in Birmingham

The CWG events are all set to begin on July 29 with Women's T20I cricket making its debut this year. Top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

Prominent names besides PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh are Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

With the expectations being high, many people took to Twitter to wish the Indian contingent. Former India skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games".

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also wrote on Twitter saying, "Wishing @BCCIWomen and all our athletes the best for the CWG, rooting for each and every one of you. Jai Hind".

Batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form in the ODI series against West Indies also took to Twitter. He wrote, "Lots of luck and wishes to our Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games. We’re all rooting for you".

Talking about the CWG, athletes and players from a total of 72 countries will be part of the event that will close on August 8. A total of 280 events in 20 sports is set to take place at Birmingham in 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.