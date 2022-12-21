IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav meet Bangladesh U-19 cricketers in Mirpur, see pics

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

On the eve of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, young Bangladesh cricketers had the opportunity to meet and greet Virat Kohli at Team India's training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. As they stood for a photo with the former India captain, the young cricketers appeared stunned.

Virat Kohli is known for taking time out of his schedule to pose for photographs and sign autographs for fans, and the batting great did not disappoint to brighten the days of the young cricketers in Mirpur.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to social media to share photos of the meeting, captioning them "Inspiring generation next."

The Bangladesh U19 team also got to meet wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The images show that the Bangladesh U19 cricketers were star-struck as they posed with Kohli during India's practice session. Kohli was wrapped in a towel after a tough batting session on the eve of the second Test.

Virat Kohli has struggled with consistency in Tests. The former skipper was bowled out for 1 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Kohli has struggled against spinners in recent years, and the batting legend will be eager to make a mark in the second Test, which begins on December 22.

India will try to clinch a clean sweep of the Test series and cement their place in the World Test Championship final. India is currently ranked second in the World Tennis Championship, trailing only Australia.

