Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav meet Bangladesh U-19 cricketers in Mirpur, see pics

The images show that the Bangladesh U19 cricketers were star-struck as they posed with Kohli during India's practice session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav meet Bangladesh U-19 cricketers in Mirpur, see pics
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

On the eve of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, young Bangladesh cricketers had the opportunity to meet and greet Virat Kohli at Team India's training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. As they stood for a photo with the former India captain, the young cricketers appeared stunned.

Virat Kohli is known for taking time out of his schedule to pose for photographs and sign autographs for fans, and the batting great did not disappoint to brighten the days of the young cricketers in Mirpur.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to social media to share photos of the meeting, captioning them "Inspiring generation next."

The Bangladesh U19 team also got to meet wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The images show that the Bangladesh U19 cricketers were star-struck as they posed with Kohli during India's practice session. Kohli was wrapped in a towel after a tough batting session on the eve of the second Test.

Virat Kohli has struggled with consistency in Tests. The former skipper was bowled out for 1 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Kohli has struggled against spinners in recent years, and the batting legend will be eager to make a mark in the second Test, which begins on December 22.

India will try to clinch a clean sweep of the Test series and cement their place in the World Test Championship final. India is currently ranked second in the World Tennis Championship, trailing only Australia.

READ| Saqlain Mushtaq to step down as Pakistan Head coach, Babar Azam might lose Test captaincy: Reports

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.