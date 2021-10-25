Virat Kohli reveals why Team India took the knee before the Pakistan game

A day after India’s disappointing start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the reason why the team took the knee before the Pakistan game. Kohli said that it was the team management’s decision and they had asked the players to perform the gesture right before the first ball of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match to show support in the fight against racism.

On the other side, Pakistani players also paid tribute towards the cause, but they performed a different gesture, standing still with hand on heart. Kohli also said that the gesture was performed after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam agreed to have his team take part in the tribute.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team had taken the knee during the series against England at home in support of the fight against racism.

Kohli had said, “That was communicated to us by the management. The Pakistan team agreed to pay their tribute towards the same cause, and then we accepted our side of things, as well. Yeah, that’s how it was decided.”