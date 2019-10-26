Virat Kohli reveals why his father has always been his 'superhero'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli revealed how his dad was his "superhero" because he always helped him make the right decisions in life in the easiest way possible.

“My father till the time he was in this world he has been always been my superhero. Many people can inspire or motivate you, but when someone sets an example in front of you, the impact is different."

"The examples he (my father) set in front of me... like when I was playing cricket when I was young...the decisions he took with regard to my career,” Virat was quoted saying by PTI.

“He could have told me about different dimensions. Due to his personality and decisions, my focus always remained that I will go ahead on the basis of hard work and not by any other way,” he added.

During the launch of an animated series based on Virat himself called the ‘Super V’, the Indian skipper revealed this secret to the world.

On his 31st birthday, November 5, the animated series will be officially broadcasted on Star Sports Network, Star Plus and Disney.

Virat also emphasised on the fact that it was his father who helped him made his career path easy and prepared him mentally to deal with success and failures.

“Because of this, he has been my super hero. Due to his personality and decisions, my career path became simple that I had to move ahead only by working hard."

"If I succeed then it was written in my destiny, if it was not there, then I was not good enough," he added.

"After that I stopped making excuses, and I think it happened because of him, as things happened in front of me and so he is my Super Hero."