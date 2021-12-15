Search icon
Virat Kohli reveals shocking details about giving up T20I captaincy, refutes Sourav Ganguly's claims

Virat Kohli has dropped a big bombshell about how his T20I captaincy tenure came to an end, refuting the claims of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. 

Updated: Dec 15, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

Earlier, Ganguly had claimed that he had personally asked Kohli not to give up T20I captaincy, however, Virat has revealed that nobody had asked him not to give up the captaincy. 

Addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the team’s departure to South Africa, Virat touched up upon various issues, regarding his ODI captaincy, and the alleged rift with Rohit Sharma. 

Kohli took the opportunity to reveal that he was not asked by Ganguly to not give up the captaincy in the T20I format. 

“When I approached BCCI about the T20 captaincy, it was received well by them and I was not told to not leave the T20 captaincy.  I was contacted 1.5 hours before selection committee meet. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call the selectors told me I won’t be ODI captain and I was fine. There was no prior communication,” said Kohli. 

The latest sequence of events has the fans in splits as they cannot believe how the BCCI president and the former ODI captain are giving contradictory statements in public. 

Many fans flocked to Twitter to point out the issue. 

Furthermore, as evident from Kohli’s statement, the skipper was not informed about the captaincy change in advance, which potentially points to a lack of communication. Team India will be playing 3 Tests against South Africa in December and as many ODI matches in January on their tour of the Proteas.

