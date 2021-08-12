Virat Kohli reveals how Anushka Sharma changed him as a person, spills romantic details

Team India skipper Virat Kholi is currently in the UK with wife Anushka Sharma and their baby daughter Vamika. Ahead of the second Test against England, Kohli opened up about his equation with Anushka and how the presence of Anushka in his life has changed as a person.

Kolhi said in a recent interview with Dinesh Karthik that he and Anushka "stay up to speed" with the schedule of their baby daughter Vamika. The India captain added that they are trying hard to follow Vamika's schedule by putting her sleep and then stepping out for some breakfast, have some coffee and then returning to the room again to be with Vamika.

During the interview, Kohli also revealed some changes that came in his life after the arrival of Anushka Sharma. Kohli noted that if he had not met Anushka, he has no idea where he would have been. The India skipper heaped praises on Anushka and said that the Bollywood star made him believe where he is and the impact which his actions could have.

Kohli said that Anushka played an important role in alleviating him as a person, which helped him become a good cricketers. Kohli said that he is very lucky to have Anushka in his life.

Virat and Anushka became parents on January 11, 2021.