Virat Kohli reveals his big World Cup goal after 15,000-run milestone: Here’s what he said

After smashing a blistering century and completing the 15,000-run milestone, Virat Kohli has revealed his clear World Cup goal at the post-match presentation on Sunday. Here's what he said.

Virat Kohli produced a blistering unbeaten 139 against the West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) match at Thiruvananthapuram. With this knock, Kohli breached the 15,000-run mark in the format and became the fastest to achieve the milestone. Notably, he is only behind the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs to his name in the 50-over format.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls, including 9 sixes and 10 fours, which helped India chase down a 296-run target with eight wickets in hand.

After the game, in the post-match presentation, Kohli said that his focus is to make the most of every opportunity by staying physically fit. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Kohli said he knows what he wants to achieve in the format and emphasised the importance of finding the balance between aggressive batting and avoiding reckless shots, using his experience.

Kohli reveals his 2027 World Cup focus

''I mean, also clarity. We're a year away from the World Cup. I know what my goal is. It's pretty clear for me that whatever games we get, I just need to keep working on different aspects of the game, keep myself physically fit, challenge myself to be out there, run from boundary to boundary in the last 15 overs if I can, field in the inner ring, show intensity. If I keep ticking all those boxes, as I said, I've got some time left to play in this format as well, and I just want to enjoy every day,'' Kohli said.

''So when I get an opportunity, I feel happy rather than feeling anxiety or pressure to make the most of it. And I just want to express myself and play my game. I promised myself I'm going to play positively because I can. So I'm going to continue to play like that, but not be reckless. There's a fine line which as a professional, as an experienced player, I should have the ability to execute in this way without playing reckless shots and get the team through,'' he added.

How India chased down 296

Meanwhile, in the IND vs WI first ODI match, skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Windies posted 295/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of a century by Justin Greaves and an unbeaten 58-run knock from Amir Jangoo. Opener John Campbell also scored 62 off 60 balls, which helped West Indies in the initial part of the game.

Chasing 296, India began with a head start in the Powerplay, scoring 70 runs in 10 overs. Later, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Gill and Kohli added 151 runs on the scoreboard for the second wicket, also putting India in a comfortable position in the game. After completing his century, Gill departed at 110 runs, and then Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad added another 50-plus runs to finish the game easily. In the end, India won the match by 8 wickets with 50 balls to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his 4-wicket haul.