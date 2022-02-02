Virat Kohli REVEALS Anushka Sharma's 'special connection' with RCB ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Virat Kohli sat down for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) podcast where he spoke about the deep-rooted connection that his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shares with the south-Indian franchise.

Speaking about the same, Kohli revealed that Anushka is a 'Bangalore girl' and has spent more time than him in the city.

During the chat, Kohli also spoke about how Anushka feels low when RCB does not do well during IPL matches as she has grown up in the city and considers Bangalore to be her home.

Kohli said, during the podcast, "She's a Bangalore girl. She’s grown up there. She’s spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city."

Kohli further added, "She obviously can feel the sadness when we don’t do well as well. And as I said, there’s a special connection with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it."