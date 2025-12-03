Virat Kohli returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years: Full Delhi schedule, venue and timings - All you need to know

Virat Kohli returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, joining Delhi for the 2025–26 season. Check Delhi’s full match schedule, dates, venues and timings as Kohli gears up for a key domestic comeback in India’s premier one-day tournament. All details inside.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Virat Kohli's return to the field following the conclusion of the ODI series between India and South Africa. The iconic batter is poised to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, which is set to commence on December 24, just ahead of India's next ODI series against New Zealand.

This will mark Kohli's first appearance in India's premier List-A competition in 15 years, with his last outing dating back to 2010 when he played against Services. In that match, he captained the team and scored 16 runs off eight balls, while current BCCI President Mithun Manas made a notable contribution with 148 runs.

Earlier this year, Kohli represented Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, marking his first game for his state team since 2012.

The Delhi squad is currently based in Bengaluru, where they will play all their matches in the city and at Alur. However, the exact venues for the Bengaluru matches remain uncertain, particularly regarding the M Chinnaswamy Stadium's ability to host the games. There is a possibility that the matches may be relocated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE) ground.

Despite some reports suggesting that Kohli may not participate in all the matches and will only be available for 2-3 games, there has been no official confirmation on this matter. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has mentioned that Kohli has reached out to inform them of his availability for the tournament.

The knockout rounds are scheduled to occur from January 12 to 18 at the COE Ground in Bengaluru. If Delhi qualifies, Kohli will be unavailable for these matches due to a scheduling conflict with India's ODI series against New Zealand.

Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 schedule

24 Dec 2025 – Delhi vs Andhra

26 Dec 2025 – Delhi vs Gujarat

29 Dec 2025 – Delhi vs Saurashtra

31 Dec 2025 – Delhi vs Odisha

3 Jan 2026 – Delhi vs Services

6 Jan 2026 – Delhi vs Railways

8 Jan 2026 – Delhi vs Haryana

Knockout Stage (If Delhi Qualifies)

Quarter-Finals: Around 12–13 Jan 2026

Semi-Finals: Around 15–16 Jan 2026

Final: 18 Jan 2026 (Bengaluru)

*All matches start at 9:00 AM IST and are played in Bengaluru (mostly at Alur grounds and M Chinnaswamy Stadium).

