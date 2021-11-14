Viral photos: Virat Kohli returns to Mumbai with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika

India, who were considered as one of the title contenders for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, saw themselves crashing out of the tournament in the group stages. After losing their first two games to Pakistan and New Zealand, the Net Run Rate (NRR) played a crucial role and the entry into the semis was not their hands.

However, the side will surely keep the past behind as they now have the New Zealand series in hand which will be taking place in their own backyard. With the new team management under coach Rahul Dravid and new captain Rohit Sharma, the side will face the Kiwis in three T20Is and two Test matches.

However, Virat Kohli along with many other top players have been rested for the series keeping in mind the workload management.

Ahead of the series, the players were seen returning back to India and among them was Kohli was landed in Mumbai from Dubai along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

The pictures of the power couple in Mumbai soon became viral and it could be seen how the new mom had tucked Vamika in a grey carrier. Kohli was seen moving around and getting into the car with all their bag and baggage.

Kohli and Anushka have taken serious steps to ensure the privacy of Vamika and extra security was seen around them when they brought her back from the hospital after her delivery.

As for Vamika, the little girl surely had a blast in Dubai with other kids of cricketers and was even seen taking part in her first Halloween bash as she was dressed like a fairy.