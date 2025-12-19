Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Virat Kohli has returned to domestic cricket after 15 years as Delhi announced a star-studded squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rishabh Pant will lead the side, with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma also included, marking a major boost for Delhi’s title hopes.

Virat Kohli is gearing up to return to domestic cricket, having been included in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. Rishabh Pant will captain the team, as the 20-member squad has been announced for the first two matches of the event.

This tournament is occurring at a unique time, as the Indian team has no assignments for 20 days, allowing all of India's international players to participate. In fact, a recent report indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a directive for all players to take part in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will lead the team with the goal of rejuvenating his white-ball career. Although Pant has been part of the ODI squad, he hasn't played a single match since August of last year. In fact, he has only appeared in one 50-over game for India in the past three years.

Ishant Sharma, who ranks as India's joint-second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history, will also participate in the tournament. Ishant has not represented India since December 2021 but has continued to play white-ball cricket at the domestic level and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will also compete in the tournament.

The presence of Ishant and Virat means that two members of the exclusive 100-Test club for India will be part of the Delhi team, alongside the current Indian team's vice-captain.

Navdeep Saini, who has also played for India, will join the tournament, while Harshit Rana will participate when he becomes available. Rana is a member of both the Indian ODI and T20I teams.

"The Committee has finalized the Delhi Senior Men’s Team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the domestic season 2025-26. The tournament is scheduled to be held at Bengaluru and will commence from 24th December 2025. Mr. Rishabh Pant, Mr. Virat Kohli, Mr. Ishant Sharma and Mr. Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability and will be part of the team. Mr. Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of the team. Mr. Harshit Rana shall join the squad as and when he becomes available. The following squad is for the first two matches of the tournament," a statement by DDCA stated.

The domestic 50-over tournament is set to commence on December 24. Delhi is in Group D and will conduct all their group-stage matches in Bengaluru.

Delhi's squad for first two VHT matches: Rishabh Pant (C), Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni (vice-captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh (wk), Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana and Anuj Rawat

Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixtures

Match 1: Delhi vs Andhra, Wednesday, 24 Dec 2025, Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 2: Delhi vs Gujarat, Friday, 26 Dec 2025, Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 3: Delhi vs Saurashtra, Monday, 29 Dec 2025, Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 4: Delhi vs Odisha, Wednesday, 31 Dec 2025, Three Ovals KSCA Stadium (Alur), Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 5: Delhi vs Services, Saturday, 03 Jan 2026, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 6: Delhi vs Railways, Tuesday, 06 Jan 2026, Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Match 7: Delhi vs Haryana, Thursday, 08 Jan 2026, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:00 AM IST

Also read| IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list