Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

Throughout the years, Babar has drawn comparisons to Indian superstar Virat Kohli from both his supporters and analysts. Nevertheless, the former captain has not met expectations, as he has not achieved a century since 2023.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

Ahmed Shehzad, the former Pakistan cricketer, has voiced disapproval of Pakistani media outlets for comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian batter. Babar, the ex-captain of Pakistan, has seen his play drop off. Since his century versus Nepal in the Asia Cup back in August 2023, he hasn't scored a century in any international match. The poor showing in the ODI series against the West Indies, in which he scored only 56 runs across three matches with two single-digit scores and a three-ball duck in the second ODI, has put the 30-year-old under fire.

Shehzad, a known fan of Kohli, is annoyed that the Pakistani media used to push stories comparing Babar to the Indian superstar. Now that Babar's form has dipped, the media seems to have changed its tune.

“When everything was going well, you were running campaigns comparing players. Now that the performances are not coming, you are saying ‘don’t compare two players’. Why not? Virat Kohli’s comparison cannot be made with anyone in the world. He is a legend of this generation, a role model," said Shehzad, as quoted by The Times of India.

After T20 World Cup 2024 that didn't go well, Babar is no longer the white-ball captain. Pakistan didn't make it past the group stage, which included a loss to the USA, who aren't a Test-playing nation, and another defeat against India. Since Pakistan wants to give younger players a chance, he's already out of the T20I team, and people are wondering if he should stay in the ODI team, given how he's been playing.

On Tuesday, he had another bad game, scoring only 9 runs in 23 balls as Pakistan lost the third ODI and the series to the West Indies.

At the same time, Shehzad complimented Kohli, saying that even MS Dhoni, India's World Cup-winning captain, shouldn't be compared to him when talking about batters, cricketers, and athletes.

“You cannot compare him even with MS Dhoni. Dhoni may have been a great captain, but as a batter, cricketer and athlete, Kohli stands alone. No one should be compared with anyone because it’s unfair and it adds extra pressure, which we are now seeing on Babar Azam," he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
