Virat Kohli's replacement? Sanjay Bangar feels THIS player could also bat for India at number 3 slot

Team India's complete dominance of Sri Lanka had plenty of positives for the hosts. Without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer took the onus upon themselves to get the win.

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels one of the Indian youngsters could bat at number 3 in place of Virat Kohli in T20Is, whenever the 33-year-old is rested, or if he's injured.

The veteran cricketer turned commentator feels that the Indian management is grooming Shreyas Iyer as Kohli's replacement, should he be unavailable for contention due to any reason.

Kohli had been in team India's bio-bubble since December and therefore he was rested for the third T20I game against West Indies, and the three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Iyer replaced Kohli and did extremely well on both occasions. While he scored 25 off 16 in Kolkata, the youngster played a stunning knock of 57 runs in 28 deliveries to help India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in Lucknow.

Bangar hence said that Iyer's rise could see develop into a good backup for Kohli.

"The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management's sights are set on Shreyas Iyer," he said on Star Sports after the match's completion.

India have plenty of choices in the middle order, with injured Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, all capable of filling in as and when required.

Iyer's sensational batting display combined with Ishan Kishan's 'Man of the Match' knock of 89 runs helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series and extend their winning streak in T20I cricket to 10 games.