Virat Kohli, the former captain of India made a big makeover to his Instagram account on April 9, 2025. He made the decision to shift all of his grid's commercial collaborations, ads, and promotional postings to the reels section. These days, Kohli's official Instagram account features pictures from his workouts, training photos, family and friend photos, and postings about his personal endeavours.

While there has been no official statement from Kohli or his team regarding this decision, it is speculated that this move aims to draw more attention to his personal ventures. As the most followed account among all sportspersons in India, the posts feed serves as the homepage of his Instagram account.

Fans took notice of the change and flooded the comments section of Kohli's latest post, expressing their thoughts on the revamped account. One fan praised the new look, stating, "Ads moved to reels section, the feed looks so good." Another fan marveled at the absence of advertisements, writing, "King Kohli removed all the advertisements in his account?"

Currently, Kohli is focused on leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first IPL trophy. With 164 runs in 4 games and a remarkable strike rate of 143.86 in the 2025 Indian Premier League, Kohli is committed to helping his team win. With three victories in their first four games, RCB has gotten off to a great start in the 18th season under the direction of new captain Rajat Patidar.

In an exclusive JioHotstar interview titled "18 Calling 18," Virat Kohli discussed his first IPL season. He talked about how he felt both awed and under pressure to be in the same dressing room as some of the best cricket players in India.

“The first time I played in IPL, I was in complete awe. I hadn’t really met anyone before—except maybe Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh from our North Zone days—so walking into a dressing room with legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid felt like fantasy land. But with that excitement came pressure. I knew my game wasn’t quite at that level yet, and I had to prove myself. That pressure eventually caught up with me in the first season. Still, the experience was unforgettable.”

