Virat Kohli refuses to call himself 'GOAT'; names his two picks for elusive tag

Virat Kohli- File Photo

Virat Kohli provided a timely reminder of why he is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, producing arguably the best innings of his career in Team India's memorable victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Blue won the high-pressure match against their arch-rivals in front of more than 90,000 spectators on the final ball, chasing down a total of 160. Kohli was the star, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as the 2007 champions rallied from 31-4 to win the game.

Kohli's performance has reignited the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate, and for good reason: the Indian superstar's all-format dominance has established him as one of, if not the, most complete batters of all time. While many will argue that Kohli is the 'GOAT' based on his incredible career that began in 2008, the man himself has refused to call himself that.

The ex-Indian captain made a strong statement, claiming that only two players in the sport's history have earned the coveted title.

Kohli named Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards as his 'GOAT' players.

"No, I wouldn't consider myself the GOAT of cricket. For me only 2 people qualify for it. Its Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards," said Kohli on Star Sports in a show about the most googled questions about him.

Kohli and Tendulkar were teammates for five years and members of India's World Cup team in 2011. Tendulkar has spoken highly of Richards on numerous occasions as someone who inspired him to play the game and whom he admired watching as a child.

