Virat Kohli reclaims No.1 ODI batter spot after four years, Rohit Sharma drops in rankings

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in four years, marking a major milestone in his career resurgence. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has slipped down the latest rankings, reflecting recent shifts in form and performances.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Virat Kohli reclaims No.1 ODI batter spot after four years, Rohit Sharma drops in rankings
India's star batter Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking, pushing his teammate Rohit Sharma down to No. 3 in the latest men's rankings, following India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI. Kohli's impressive score of 93 runs off 91 balls was crucial in helping the hosts secure the chase, bringing him closer to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and elevating him to second place on the all-time men's international run-scoring list. Since the 50-over series in Australia, he has been in remarkable form, with scores of 74 not out, 135, 102, 65 not out, and 93 in his last five matches.

The 37-year-old batting icon has returned to the pinnacle of the batting rankings for the first time since July 2021, after his stellar performance aided India in chasing down New Zealand's 300-run target in Vadodara.

Kohli first ascended to the top ranking in October 2013, marking his 11th time at the summit. To date, he has held this position for a total of 825 days, making it the 10th longest overall and the longest for any Indian player.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has also made strides in the ODI rankings after scoring a formidable 84 runs off 71 balls in the first ODI, achieving his highest rating, just one point shy of Kohli.

The Black Caps player has been in outstanding form, having previously held the No. 1 spot, with three half-centuries in his last five ODIs and a century against the West Indies.

Mitchell's teammate Devon Conway has climbed three spots to reach 29th place as he continues to excel in run-scoring.

In the latest update of the ODI bowlers' rankings, Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance has propelled him up five spots to 15th place, where he is now tied with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson has also seen a rise in his ranking after delivering a career-best bowling performance, taking four wickets against India. This achievement has moved him up 27 spots to share the 69th position with Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
