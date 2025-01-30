After a hiatus of 13 years, Virat Kohli has returned to the Ranji Trophy for Delhi. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time Kohli will be representing Delhi in any format since the 2013 Challenger Trophy, where he led the Delhi team to the final.

Virat Kohli's much awaited comeback to the Ranji Trophy for the encounter against Railways marks a watershed moment in his career. This will be his first participation in India's highest first-class competition in 13 years, and he will also be returning to his roots by wearing the Delhi team jersey once more. Kohli improved his skills with Delhi and began the journey that eventually led to him being regarded as the top player in the world for a significant period of time.

This match is a special one for Kohli because it will be his first time representing Delhi in any format since the 2013 Challenger Trophy. He guided the Delhi team to the tournament's final, when they were defeated by India B by 50 runs at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Kohli's path to success was not without obstacles, as he faced hardships early in his career. He previously revealed that he was pulled from the state U-14 team at the last minute owing to financial restrictions. Furthermore, Kohli stated that his father stood firm in his principles and refused to pay any bribes to ensure his son's spot on the team.

“I was selected for the U-14 Delhi team and then I was dropped at 1:00 AM because of some complications…, you know how and what happens at the state levels, someone was preferred over me because of some compensations that were done.

“The same was offered to my father as well. That if you can (pay for selection), maybe he (Kohli) can get into the team after two games. My father straightaway said ‘I’m not gonna pay a single penny to make him play. If he can play on his talent, so be it. If not, it’s not meant for him’," said Kohli in an interaction with Dinesh Karthik for SKY Sports.

In 2006, Kohli faced the devastating loss of his father. Despite this tragedy, he showed remarkable strength and commitment by playing in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi just hours later. This courageous decision has become one of the most iconic stories in Indian cricket. On the field, Kohli's performance was outstanding, as he scored an impressive 90 runs before hurrying home to attend his father's last rites.

Today, Kohli is celebrated as one of the greatest cricketers in history. His extraordinary skill and relentless drive have led him to achieve the fourth most runs in international cricket. With a total of 81 centuries across all formats, he ranks just behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries at the highest level.

