Virat Kohli recalls hilarious incident when he travelled to Airport in a 'broken' Omni Van

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has had a long journey in cricket, from the streets of Delhi to becoming India's all-format skipper, Kohli has seen it all. He comes from very humble beginnings, and despite that, the 33-year-old has never let success get into his head.

Kohli recently recalled an old incident when he travelled to the airport in a broken 'Omni Van'. It's true, there was a time when India's next breakout star was forced to travel to the airport in an Omni Van.

The incident happened when Kohli was joining up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the very first time.

Speaking at the RCB podcast, the Delhi-born lad recalled how in his first season he was later forced to travel in an Omni Van after the season ended and he wasn't too pleased about that.

"After that season (2008), I was an Under-19 boy, I was sent to the airport in an Omni Van, I wasn't quite pleased about because everyone else was getting a decent car to go to the airport in, and I was the only one left, and probably they would have said 'Ah just give him anything, just get him to the airport'."

The 33-year-old also recalled the condition of the van was such that he could see the road through the hole inside that van, it was in such bad condition.

"I'm sorry to say but that wasn't a good car, I would have at least liked a decent car which was not broken, I could see the road through the middle of the car, it was absolutely gone, it was on its last leg," he said.

When quizzed about how he feels about his connection with Bengaluru as a city, Virat revealed he considers the city his second home, despite not having grown up there.

"The city has a very different feel to any other place in India. It is just when you arrive, you land at the airport and you are driving to the hotel, you just feel like you’ve come home. That’s a very difficult feeling to get in a city that you haven’t been born and grown up in and you just go there for a period in the year," added Kohli.

He has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, but the former Indian skipper is expected to join up with the squad ahead of the two-match Test which begins on March 4.