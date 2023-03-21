Virat Kohli recalls Ind vs Pak 2022 World Cup match, says 'it was more than a sporting experience'

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli is known for his electrifying speed between the wickets. Since his early days, he has been making news about his fitness and speed on the cricket field. Recently the former Indian skipper was interviewed by one of the greatest to ever play the game of cricket, AB De Villiers in his 360 show on Youtube.

There were a lot of exchanges of memories and a lot of new revelations came out from the Delhi batter. When the host asked Virat, “who was the best to run between the wickets with?” Former RCB Captain instantly replied, “AB (AB De Villiers) has been the fastest by far that I have run with between the wickets and the only other guy I had so much understanding and coordination with was MS (Dhoni)” there was no shock for us as we have seen them covering the 22 yards with such ease, those conversions of twos into three seems effortless with these guys on the crease. “I never even had to call for runs with these guys", Kohli further said.

Later in the interview when Virat was asked about the best atmosphere in the field of cricket, he mentioned two events that still give chills to Indian cricket fans. The 34-year-old said, “The 2011 world cup final that we played in Mumbai was unbelievable and I've not yet experienced anything like that till the 23rd of October against Pakistan at the MCG, that night was something else, it was more than a sporting experience. It feels fresh even now when I think about it”. Kohli also mentioned the IPL 2016 final as one of the best sporting atmospheres he was a part of.

Virat Kohli is currently in Chennai for the third ODI match against Australia on March 22 in the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have won 1 match and will be meeting for the series decider on Wednesday.