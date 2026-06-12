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Virat Kohli reacts to Kane Williamson's retirement, shares emotional tribute

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Virat Kohli reacts to Kane Williamson's retirement, shares emotional tribute

Former India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to Kane Williamson after the New Zealand great announced his retirement from international cricket. Kohli's heartfelt message celebrated Williamson's remarkable career, leadership and lasting impact on the game.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli reacts to Kane Williamson's retirement, shares emotional tribute
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (Courtesy: X)
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Virat Kohli has honored Kane Williamson after the New Zealand star called time on his international career. These two have been close for years—you’d often spot them chatting on the field whenever India faced New Zealand, a friendship that traces all the way back to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Kohli led India to the trophy that year, and both players were just starting out. Since then, they've grown into two of the standouts in modern cricket, not just leading their teams but solidifying places as members of the sport’s famed Fab Four.

Williamson’s retirement wraps up a 16-year career packed with milestones. He played 378 matches for New Zealand, scored more runs for his country than anyone else—19,346, including 48 centuries and six double centuries—and became one of the most respected batters of the modern era. But it’s not just about the numbers; his consistency and calm leadership left a real mark on the game.

Kohli’s tribute after Williamson’s announcement was heartfelt. He didn’t just praise Kane’s records—he spoke about their evolution from rivals to friends, and about the conversations and deeper understanding they’ve shared over the years. Those moments clearly mean a lot to Kohli.

Also read| Caught by Sara Tendulkar, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket video goes viral

"From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun. #KaneWilliamson," Kohli wrote on X.

When Williamson made his Test debut back in 2010, coincidentally against India in Ahmedabad, few could have imagined the kind of impact he’d have. He became the foundation of New Zealand’s batting for more than a decade, putting up 9,515 runs in Tests alone. Add to that 7,256 runs in ODIs and 2,575 in T20Is, and you see a player who delivered everywhere, in any format. Whether it was whites or limited-overs kits, Williamson always found a way to score, and he did it against the best in the world. That’s the sort of reliability and class that doesn’t come along often, and why he leaves as a legend in New Zealand cricket.

Also read| Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

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