Know about the former Indian pacer, who has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and other franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) in many editions, has now desired to play in the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

Check out the name of former RCB player who registered himself for next edition of BBL

Former Indian speedster, who has played over 50 Indian Premier League (IPL) games and has also been part of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is all set to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has registered himself for the upcoming season of the BBL draft and is the only Indian player to do so in the Men's tournament. Yes, you read it right! His name is Siddharth Kaul, who made his IPL debut in 2013 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and later played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and lastly for RCB in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Siddharth Kaul registers for BBL

After playing 55 IPL games, a couple of ODIs, and T20Is and the Ranji Trophy, Siddharth Kaul is all set to become the second Indian player to play in the BBL. Before him, India's U-19 World Cup 2012 skipper Unmukt Chand represented Melbourne Renegades.

Siddharth announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2024. After his retirement, he played in several league tournaments before finally signing up for the BBL draft. Over 600 players, including 178 from England and 74 from Pakistan, have registered for the BBL draft.

English cricket legend James Anderson also signed up for the upcoming season of the BBL. Recently, Pakistani batter Babar Azam was signed by a BBL franchise named the Sydney Sixers.

Indian players in WBBL

Several Indian players from the women's team registered for the Women's Big Bash League, popularly known as WBBL. These include Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, and Yastika Bhatia, among others. For the unversed, drafts for both men's and women's tournaments are scheduled to take place on June 19.