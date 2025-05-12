Virat Kohli on Monday sent shockwaves to the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from the red-ball format of the game. But do you know how many runs he has scored in this format in his 14-year-long career?

Virat Kohli has finally bid adieu to Test cricket on Monday. In his 14-year-long career, he has been an inspiration for countless young cricketers and has also shaped Indian cricket. Ever since Kohli announced his retirement from the red-ball format of the game, several legendary cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, have congratulated him for a 'special' Test career. Not only former cricketers but Serbian tennis legend, Novak Djokovic, sent a special two-word message for Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli's Test runs

In his 123-match Test career, Virat Kohli has scored 9,230 runs with an average of 46.85. He has also scored 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, and his best innings of an unbeaten 254 came in 2019 against South Africa.

He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, while his last match in the format was against Australia earlier this year on January 3.

Old video of Kohli aiming to touch 10,000 runs in Test goes viral

Soon after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, an old video went viral instantly on social media wherein the star batter is heard mentioning that achieving 10,000 runs in Tests was his main goal when asked about the growing popularity of T20I.

''Still, my aim is to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. To become a successful Test cricketer has always been my aim,'' Kohli had said in the old clip.

''My only attempt is not to be remembered as an ordinary player. When I finish my career, I don't want to see people saying, Yeah, there was a player named Virat'. From childhood, my only aim has been to be able to inspire the next generation, players who are coming up can say 'I want to be like him,'' the star batter further said.