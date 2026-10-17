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Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Viral video of India star’s lookalike breaks the internet - Watch

A video of a Virat Kohli lookalike playing street cricket has gone viral on social media leaving fans stunned by his striking resemblance to the Team India star. The clip has sparked reactions online, with viewers doing a double take as the lookalike showcases his batting skills.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Virat Kohli playing street cricket? Viral video of India star’s lookalike breaks the internet - Watch
Image credit: X/Screengrab
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An individual bearing a notable physical resemblance to renowned Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli has garnered considerable attention from cricket enthusiasts following his observation engaging in cricket activities, with his appearance generating substantial discourse across digital platforms.

The individual's facial hair, coiffure, and general physiognomy evoked recollections of the former India captain among spectators. His participation in competitive cricket rendered the observation particularly noteworthy, as the individual was observed actively participating in gameplay rather than merely presenting himself for photographic documentation.

Kohli's lookalike observed batting in viral video

Content depicting individuals who bear resemblance to celebrated cricketers regularly achieves prominence on digital platforms, particularly when such individuals are documented actively participating in the sport. Kohli's exceptional prominence indicates that even an incidental encounter with someone possessing comparable physical characteristics can precipitate substantial engagement among his admirers.

Kohli, acknowledged as among the most accomplished batsmen of his era, maintains an extensive supporter base attributable to his assertive batting methodology, physical conditioning, and dedicated commitment to the sport. His recognizable aesthetic qualities and behavioral patterns during competition have established him as one of the most identifiable figures in international cricket.

A comparable occurrence involving a Kohli lookalike participating in turf cricket generated online engagement in September 2026, when recorded footage depicted an individual whose physical characteristics closely paralleled the Indian athlete.

Although the individual observed participating in informal cricket is not the authentic Indian cricketer, the resemblance has once more underscored the considerable interest enthusiasts maintain regarding celebrity doppelgangers. The observation of a Kohli counterpart wielding a cricket bat and engaging in an informal match constitutes an engaging spectacle for cricket devotees.

Also read| Will age impact Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup selection? BCCI president finally breaks silence

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