Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli picks ex-RCB player over Hardik Pandya as IPL’s greatest all-rounder ever

In a recent interaction with JioCinema, when Indian star Virat Kohli was asked about the greatest all-rounder in the history of Indian Premier League, he overlooked many stars like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and even his longtime Indian teammate Hardik Pandya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli picks ex-RCB player over Hardik Pandya as IPL’s greatest all-rounder ever
Source: Twitter

The most popular cricket T-20 league, IPL, is at its 16th edition now. Over the course of 16 years, many cricket legends have been a part of this league. Indian Premier league set its tone in the very first match back in 2008 when Brendon McCullum scored 158 runs in just 73 balls and stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his fierce batting performance. Veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara were once part of the league and most of these star players are still associated with IPL teams as coaches and mentors. 

In a recent interaction with JioCinema, when Indian star Virat Kohli was asked about the greatest all-rounder in the history of Indian Premier League, he overlooked many stars like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and even his longtime Indian teammate Hardik Pandya. According to Virat, his former teammate and Australian star Shane Watson has been the greatest all-rounder in IPL history. The 41-year-old cricketer has scored 3874 runs and picked up 92 wickets in 145 IPL matches. Shane Watson, who was also part of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings and won IPL titles with both of them, is currently associated with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as an assistant coach.

 

During his two years (2016- 2017) time with RCB, his team reached finals in 2016 but was defeated by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket in 2020 and joined DC as an assistant coach earlier this year. 

Virat Kohli's IPL picks (On JioCinema):

Most underrated batter - Ambati Rayudu.
Greatest All Rounder - Shane Watson.
Better Spinner between Narine and Rashid - Rashid.
Favorite shot in T20s - Pull shot.
Favorite team to play against - CSK due to the big fan base.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 671 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.