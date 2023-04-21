Virat Kohli picks ex-RCB player over Hardik Pandya as IPL’s greatest all-rounder ever

Source: Twitter

The most popular cricket T-20 league, IPL, is at its 16th edition now. Over the course of 16 years, many cricket legends have been a part of this league. Indian Premier league set its tone in the very first match back in 2008 when Brendon McCullum scored 158 runs in just 73 balls and stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his fierce batting performance. Veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara were once part of the league and most of these star players are still associated with IPL teams as coaches and mentors.

In a recent interaction with JioCinema, when Indian star Virat Kohli was asked about the greatest all-rounder in the history of Indian Premier League, he overlooked many stars like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and even his longtime Indian teammate Hardik Pandya. According to Virat, his former teammate and Australian star Shane Watson has been the greatest all-rounder in IPL history. The 41-year-old cricketer has scored 3874 runs and picked up 92 wickets in 145 IPL matches. Shane Watson, who was also part of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings and won IPL titles with both of them, is currently associated with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as an assistant coach.

During his two years (2016- 2017) time with RCB, his team reached finals in 2016 but was defeated by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket in 2020 and joined DC as an assistant coach earlier this year.

Virat Kohli's IPL picks (On JioCinema):

Most underrated batter - Ambati Rayudu.

Greatest All Rounder - Shane Watson.

Better Spinner between Narine and Rashid - Rashid.

Favorite shot in T20s - Pull shot.

Favorite team to play against - CSK due to the big fan base.