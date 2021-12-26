'10th stump ki ball kaun maarta hai?': Virat Kohli pays for 'lapse in focus' during 1st Test

When the expectations are super high and the batter gives away his wicket - it hursts! That's what happened after Indian skipper Virat Kohli got out after scoring 35 on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The way the captain was batting looked like his 100-runs draught would be coming to an end, however, soon after the tea break, the concentration level of the batter seemed to have wavered.

It was a wicket against the run of play and Kohli would surely not want to watch the replay. The man was looking in good form but threw it away. It was a nothing delivery - full and way outside off - by Lungi Ngidi. In fact, it was so far that it would have been called a wide if it was in limited-overs.

However, Kohli chose to chase it and that led to him drive it through the off-side, the outside edge travelled at a nice height for the first slip and Wiaan Mulder made no mistake taking a good catch.

kohli ka pta ni kya scene h

kon se level ka concentration lapse hora hai vo hi jaanta h

10th stump ki ball ko kon maarta h? — Akanksha.sweet (@Akankshasweet2) December 26, 2021

Its a ball on 5th stump not a plate of chole bathure on cheat day that u can't leave #ViratKohli #kohli #INDvsSA December 26, 2021

Still can't digest that wicket. Someone has to advise Kohli to stay patient. Its Test cricket for ffs you will have lot of dot balls and maidens just stick there and score and not get impatient and chase balls outside off stump. He has forgotten to construct a test innings now. — Vinod (@Kingkohli181892) December 26, 2021

Kohli Fans should be happy that he atleast scored in double digits.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/prge0JyLQJ December 26, 2021

It is Ngidi who took all three wickets of India, the other two being Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). KL Rahul is still at the crease and is inching towards the triple-digit. Supporting him is middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane.

Till lunch, India had gone wicketless as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul dominated the first session and scored 83/0 (28) after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.