FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'

Flights hit across India as Microsoft glitch disrupts check-in systems; here's what happened

Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Amid uproar over Sanchar Saathi app, govt takes BIG move, tells companies to...

Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'

PMO changes to 'Seva Tirth', Raj Bhawans renamed, Shah says PM Modi has..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli has displaced Shubman Gill in the latest ICC ODI Rankings and is now closing in on Rohit Sharma’s top spot. With consistent performances boosting his rating, Kohli has reignited the race for the No. 1 crown, tightening the battle at the top of world cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli has secured a position in the most recent ICC ODI rankings, following his remarkable 52nd century in this format, which is also his overall 83rd century, achieved during the series opener in Ranchi against South Africa. Kohli has ascended to the No. 4 spot among ODI batters, drawing closer to the top position. His advancement has resulted in Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill dropping to fifth place due to his ongoing absence from the format, a consequence of a neck injury sustained during the Test series.

Kohli has reached 751 rating points, now just 32 points behind the top batter, his fellow countryman Rohit Sharma. Rohit has maintained his lead, increasing his points to 783 after a brisk 57-run innings in the series opener in Ranchi. Although Rohit's gain was modest, the focus will be on maintaining this strong performance throughout the remaining ODIs in the series.

 

Rank Player Country Rating
1 Rohit Sharma  India 783
2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 766
3 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 764
4 Virat Kohli India 751
5 Shubman Gill India 738
6 Babar Azam Pakistan 722
7 Harry Tector Ireland 708
8 Shai Hope West Indies 701
9 Shreyas Iyer India 693
10 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 690

*Rankings and ratings are based on the latest ICC official updates as of December 2025.

For Kohli, this performance marks a powerful continuation of his form, reminiscent of his return in Australia during the series finale in Sydney. Ranchi witnessed a classic display from Kohli, who started strongly, aggressively taking on the bowlers, hitting sixes with ease, before slowing down to stabilize his innings and then accelerating again to finish with 135 runs. This innings was crucial not only for Kohli but also for India, especially as South Africa came close to surpassing it, driven by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch.

Other batters making gains include stand-in India captain KL Rahul and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke. Rahul, batting at six, delivered a rapid 60 runs off just 55 balls, helping lift India's total to 349 in the final 10 overs. As a result, Rahul climbed a couple of spots to joint-14th place. Meanwhile, Breetzke, boasting an impressive average of 68 after just 10 ODIs, continued his excellent form by scoring 72 runs, which propelled him up 17 places to joint 30th position.

With a few more matches remaining, further changes in the ODI rankings for both batters and bowlers are anticipated during the India-South Africa series.

Also read| Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru on his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement