Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has been in the limelight lately. From his remarkable century against Pakistan to his match-winning display against Australia, the 36-year-old has shown exceptional form during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli's outstanding performances have led to a significant rise in the latest ICC ODI batsman rankings. After his impressive innings against Australia, he has moved ahead of his fellow countryman Rohit Sharma and now occupies the fourth position in the rankings with a rating of 747. In contrast, Rohit Sharma has slipped two places to fifth with a rating of 745.

Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot in the rankings, followed by Babar Azam in second and Heinrich Klaasen in third. Given Kohli's current form, he seems poised for another stellar performance in the Champions Trophy final, which could see him climb even higher in the rankings.

Virat Kohli's remarkable form has been crucial to India's success, leading them to their third consecutive Champions Trophy final. In the first semi-final against Australia, the Aussies batted first and set a target of 264 runs, with significant contributions from Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey.

In response, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya showcased their batting skills, steering India to victory and securing their place in the final. As the Men in Blue await their opponent for the championship match, all eyes will be on the outcome of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Omarzai, currently the top ODI all-rounder, achieved his career-best rating of 296 following an impressive performance for Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC tournament. He has accumulated 126 runs across three matches, averaging 43. With the ball, he claimed seven wickets, including a remarkable five-wicket haul against England during the group stage. This performance has propelled him ahead of his teammate, Mohammed Nabi, in the rankings.

On the Indian side, Axar Patel has been making notable progress, rising 17 spots to secure the 13th position with a career-best rating of 194 points. The left-handed batsman has shown solid form both with bat and ball, scoring 80 runs at an average of 26.66 and taking five wickets.

