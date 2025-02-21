All attention is focused on Sunday's highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan. This is a crucial game for the two neighboring nations.

India kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 journey with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite some difficulties in the middle overs, vice-captain Shubman Gill was instrumental in helping the Men in Blue successfully chase down Bangladesh's modest total of 228 runs with an unbeaten century (101* off 129 balls).

Now that they have overcome this initial obstacle, all eyes will be on Sunday's highly anticipated showdown versus bitter rivals Pakistan at the same venue. This encounter is very important for both of the bordering nations.

This game is important for Pakistan, who lost to New Zealand in their first game. On the other hand, a victory for India would almost guarantee their spot in the tournament's knockout stages.

With just four defeats in 21 meetings, India has a strong record as an opponent in ICC competitions. Significantly, three of the losses occurred in the ICC Champions Trophy, including a heartbreaking setback in the 2017 championship match that still affects Indian fans.

Many people believe that Team India is the clear favorite for this match because of their recent performances. But an audacious prediction from IIT Baba has been circulating online, asserting that despite their best efforts, the Men in Blue will fail.

In addition to this forecast, IIT Baba has issued a challenge to Virat Kohli, the top batter for India, and his colleagues, urging them to do everything in their power to disprove him.

“Iss baar hum harwa denge unko. Tab to maanoge. Iss baar mein pehle se bol raha hu. Iss baar India nahi jeetegi. Ab tum chahe Virat Kohli ko aur baaki sabko bol do ki aidi choti ka jor laga ke jeet ke dikha tum ab. (This time I will make them lose. Then you will believe me. I have been saying this since before. This time India will not win. Now you can tell Virat Kohli and everyone else that you try as much as they want but they won’t),” the IIT Baba, said on a live stream.

Baba Said "Indian Cricket team Won't Win his Match against Pakistan"

pic.twitter.com/YuD6myzPob — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 20, 2025

“Ab Maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho (Now, if I have said no they will not win, then they not win. Now is God (referring to himself) is bigger or you (cricketers),” he added.

Who is IIT baba?

Abhey Singh, known as the IIT Baba, gained fame during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 after a viral interaction with a news reporter. He graduated from IIT Bombay in Aerospace Engineering, worked in Canada, then pursued photography by studying design. He left his successful career to seek enlightenment and become a monk, resonating with the public and becoming a sensation.

