Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Yuzvendra Chahal picks his preferred Team India skipper

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most reliable bowlers under the leadership of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the past year or so with Kuldeep Yadav spending most of the time out of the national side ever since the ICC World Cup 2019.

However, Chahal during an interview has expressed his thoughts about Kohli and Sharma's captaincy.

There has been a lot of comparisons between Rohit and Virat's leadership qualities but according to Chahal both of them are quite similar when it comes to captaining the "Men In Blue" and he enjoys playing under both of them.

“They (Kohli and Rohit) have a similar approach. Both of them give enough liberty to the bowlers. They back the bowlers to the hilt and give them the field placements they require, so there is not much of a difference. Maybe Virat is a bit more aggressive, Rohit isn’t."

"The thinking is the same — give the players the liberty and win matches for the team. They have always given me the opportunity to play freely, without thinking about anything else. That has always been helpful,” Chahal was quoted saying by Sportstar.

Rohit captained Team India during their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh during the absence of Kohli.

Chahal also revealed what Sharma was telling him during his bowling.

“I think we have to work on our approach towards the DRS. Jokes apart, Rohit boosted my confidence and told me to keep the momentum going."

"I came back after two-three series, so he told me not to think too much about the past and focus on the future. Those words actually boosted my morale,” Chahal added.

The leg-spinner is in the Indian squad which will be locking horns with West Indies for a three-match T20I series starting from December 6.