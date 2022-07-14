Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, who is more talented? Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq gives his verdict

Rohit Sharma is more talented than Virat Kohli feels Imam-ul-Haq

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's inconsistent run with the bat has been a worrying prospect for the Indian cricket team. While Rohit Sharma had also struggled for runs throughout IPL 2022, however, his recent half-century against England in the first ODI at the Oval has allayed some of those fears.

For Kohli however it's getting worse with each passing day as he could only score 12 runs in the two T20Is against England, and was subsequently ruled out of the first ODI. In the meanwhile, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has made a huge comparison between Kohli and Rohit.

Imam believes that Rohit Sharma is more talented than Virat Kohli, even though the latter has more runs than the former in white ball cricket and his average is also better.

Being two of the most gifted batsmen of the current era, the pair of them get compared on many occasions, and the Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has given his verdict about who has more talent.

"I feel that the talent Rohit Sharma has, Virat Kohli does not. I have seen them both play but the way Rohit plays, it feels as if he is batting in replay. He has plenty of time," Imam said on SAMAA News.

He continued, "The first time I realised the true meaning of timing because I mostly field at point and I get to know. Virat Kohli has batted in front of me, so has Rohit Sharma but Rohit has been gifted a lot of time by God. He is one player who can change the game in seconds. When he is set, he can hit at will."

While both Kohli and Rohit have been due a big score, the current Indian captain did play a fiery 76-run knock against England and helped the Men in Blue prevail by 10 wickets.

Kohli meanwhile missed the match due to an injury and his participation in the second ODI is also unclear. The 33-year-old was also rested from India's squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which will begin on July 29.