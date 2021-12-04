Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - Who is a better captain for India? Gautam Gambhir says THIS

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has nothing but praises for newly-appointed T20 captain of India, Rohit Sharma. The India opener recently sent a message as a skipper after he wrapped the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand with a 3-0 sweep for India.

Giving a big statement about Rohit, Gambhir has now chosen who he thinks is a better captain between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to Times Now, Gambhir said, "Rohit Sharma has just started T20 captaincy, so you will have to wait a bit. Rohit has won 5 trophies in IPL, so he has done something good. You have to be a step ahead at times in T20 cricket. You can't let the match go out of hand. Rohit never lets the game out of his hands. Aggression is visible in his game."

Gambhir had recently stated that he is also hopeful that India's drought in ICC events can come to an end during new head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure.

The former cricketer further said that opener Rohit Sharma is the right man to take over as captain of the T20 side.

Gambhir said Dravid and Rohit should work on creating a template that enables them to play like England. "Hopefully, Rohit and Rahul can take Indian cricket forward and probably can create a template, the way they want to go about in the T20 format. I hope they go about it the same (way) England goes (about it) because you have got the ability to do it," Gambhir added.

"Looking forward to it (Dravid's tenure as coach). India will have a new captain as well and I hope Rohit Sharma gets it because of 5 IPL titles, what more do you want from someone? The most successful captain in the history of the IPL and hopefully he and Rahul Dravid can take Indian cricket forward," Gambhir had said at the time.

"Probably can win an ICC tournament as well. It's been a long time now, it's been 14-15 years we haven't won a T20 tournament," Gambhir told Star Sports.