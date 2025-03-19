In the inaugural game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, all eyes are on the opening batters of RCB who will face the defending champions at Eden Gardens.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to entertain the audience with the new 18th season on March 22. The inaugural game is no less than any high-voltage T20 match as it will be played between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. Since everyone knows that one of the most popular and highest-valued franchises, RCB, will be looking to open their campaign positively, many are wondering about the opening batting pair against the opposition. Let us find out who can possibly open the batting innings for RCB this season.

Who will open for RCB in IPL 2025?

Like every other season, hopes of RCB fans are highly anticipated from their star player Virat Kohli. He is also the highest-scorer ever in IPL history, the statistics speak for it. So, will he be opening for the team and if yes who will be his opening partner, lets find it out?

In the upcoming season of IPL, RCB star player Virat Kohli is expected to open the team's batting innings along with English wicketkeeper Phil Salt, who was previously associated with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The new skipper Rajat Patidar is expected to follow Kohli's international footsteps and enter one down at the crease. Reports of Krunal Pandya coming out in the middle at number 4 are also doing rounds on social media.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 1st match

IPL 2025 will kick off with a power-packed encounter between two of the most popular teams, KKR vs RCB. The match is set to be played in Kolkata at the iconic Eden Gardens. For all the latest and live updates on IPL 2025, stay tuned to this space.