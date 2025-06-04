Virat Kohli and RCB lifted IPL IPL's trophy after 18 years on Tuesday. However, after the victory, Virat extremely appreciated the title win, but still encouraged the youth to "treat Test with respect".

Following his side's win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli spoke on his love for Test cricket, a format which he is retired from. While he deeply appreciated his title win with RCB, he still termed it "five levels under Test cricket".

Virat's title wait ended as a clinical effort by the bowlers helped the Red and Gold side lift the title for the first time in 18 years with a thrilling six-run win over PBKS. After the victory, Virat extremely appreciated the title win, but still encouraged the youth to "treat Test with respect".

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I have had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That is how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect."

"Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well. So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders the other side, then you gain respect to the cricket world with legends like yourself. Melting our hearts on the field and off the field," he added.

Earlier on May 12, the world stood in silence after Kohli announced his decision to retire from Tests just before the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England.In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Under Virat's test captaincy in 68 Tests, India won 40, lost just 17 and 11 ended in a draw. His win percentage was 58.82, making him India's most successful Test captain.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years.